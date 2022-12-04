TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

442 FPUS54 KOUN 040840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

TXZ086-041600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-041600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ084-041600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-041600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-041600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-041600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-041600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-041600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

