TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

353 FPUS54 KOUN 210821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

TXZ086-211600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ083-211600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-211600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-211600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ085-211600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ088-211600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TXZ089-211600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ090-211600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

