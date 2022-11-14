TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

_____

300 FPUS54 KOUN 140801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

TXZ086-141600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Rain. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

TXZ083-141600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ084-141600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ087-141600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ085-141600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

TXZ088-141600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ089-141600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ090-141600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather