TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

556 FPUS54 KOUN 130801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

TXZ086-131600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ083-131600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ084-131600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ087-131600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ085-131600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ088-131600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ089-131600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-131600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

