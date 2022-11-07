TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ 502 FPUS54 KOUN 070801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 TXZ086-071600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ083-071600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ084-071600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ087-071600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ085-071600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ088-071600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ089-071600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ090-071600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$