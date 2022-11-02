TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ 062 FPUS54 KOUN 020801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 TXZ086-022100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ083-022100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ084-022100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ087-022100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ085-022100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ088-022100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ089-022100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ090-022100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$