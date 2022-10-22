TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

328 FPUS54 KOUN 220800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

TXZ086-222100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-222100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-222100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-222100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-222100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-222100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-222100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-222100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

