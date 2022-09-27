TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

