TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

280 FPUS54 KOUN 230601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

TXZ086-240900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

TXZ083-240900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

TXZ084-240900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

TXZ087-240900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

TXZ085-240900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

TXZ088-240900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

TXZ089-240900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-240900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny.

