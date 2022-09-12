TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ 340 FPUS54 KOUN 120801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 TXZ086-122100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ083-122100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ084-122100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ087-122100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ085-122100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ088-122100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ089-122100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ090-122100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather