TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ 347 FPUS54 KOUN 230801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 TXZ086-232100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ083-232100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ084-232100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ087-232100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ085-232100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ088-232100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ089-232100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ090-232100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$