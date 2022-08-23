TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

347 FPUS54 KOUN 230801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

