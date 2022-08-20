TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ 487 FPUS54 KOUN 200721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 TXZ086-202100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ083-202100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ084-202100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ087-202100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ085-202100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ088-202100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ089-202100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ090-202100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$