TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ 366 FPUS54 KOUN 150701 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 TXZ086-152100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ083-152100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ084-152100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ087-152100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ085-152100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ088-152100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ089-152100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ090-152100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110. $$