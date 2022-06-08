TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows around 80.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

