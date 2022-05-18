TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

444 FPUS54 KOUN 180701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

