TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

367 FPUS54 KOUN 040701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

TXZ086-042100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-042100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-042100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-042100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-042100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-042100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-042100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-042100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather