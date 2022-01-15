TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing

dust until late afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 30 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust

until late afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Patchy

blowing dust until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

