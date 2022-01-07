TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

184 FPUS54 KOUN 072021

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ086-081000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-081000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-081000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-081000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ085-081000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-081000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-081000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-081000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

