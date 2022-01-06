TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

