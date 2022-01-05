TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ086-061000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ083-061000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-061000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ087-061000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ085-061000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ088-061000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ089-061000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-061000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

