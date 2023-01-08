TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-081615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-081615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-081615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-081615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-081615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ270-081615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-081615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023 /111 AM MST Sun Jan 8 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-081615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-081615-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-081615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-081615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-081615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-081615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ277-081615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-081615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-081615-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-081615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-081615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-081615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-081615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

