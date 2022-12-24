TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

461 FPUS54 KMAF 240804

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-241615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-241615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-241615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-241615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-241615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-241615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

104 AM MST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ271-241615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 /104 AM MST Sat Dec 24 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very

windy with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ272-241615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-241615-

Eastern Culberson County-

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ274-241615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-241615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-241615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-241615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ277-241615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-241615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-241615-

Chinati Mountains-

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-241615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ282-241615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-241615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ281-241615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather