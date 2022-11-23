TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

TXZ061-062-231815-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-231815-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow and rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ047-048-052-053-231815-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers,

mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-231815-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-231815-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-231815-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

319 AM MST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 40.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Not as cool with highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-231815-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 /319 AM MST Wed Nov 23 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.

TXZ272-231815-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-231815-

Eastern Culberson County-

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers,

mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-231815-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-231815-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-231815-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-231815-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-231815-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain

showers. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-231815-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-231815-

Chinati Mountains-

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs around

40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-231815-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-231815-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-231815-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-231815-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

419 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

