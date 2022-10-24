TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

_____

173 FPUS54 KMAF 240808

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ045-046-051-242130-

Gaines-Dawson-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Stanton

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ050-242130-

Andrews-

Including the city of Andrews

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-242130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-242130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ069-242130-

Upton-

Including the cities of McCamey and Rankin

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-070-242130-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-242130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and

much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-242130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-242130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-242130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy and much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-242130-

Eastern Culberson County-

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-242130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 /208 AM MDT Mon Oct 24 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds and much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing to 45

to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-242130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

208 AM MDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph,

increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Strong winds and colder with lows around 30. West

winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-242130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 25

to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 65 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-242130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-242130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, above 6000 ft increasing to 30

to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-242130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows from the

upper 20s to the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-242130-

Chinati Mountains-

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-242130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-242130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-242130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-242130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

308 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather