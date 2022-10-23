TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

251 FPUS54 KMAF 230733

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-232130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms

and scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-232130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-232130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-232130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-232130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ274-232130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-232130-

Eastern Culberson County-

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-232130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 /133 AM MDT Sun Oct 23 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 40 to 45 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 40 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-232130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

133 AM MDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 45 mph, increasing to 45 to

50 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-232130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50

mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-232130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-232130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon for higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-232130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-232130-

Chinati Mountains-

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-232130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-232130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-232130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-232130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

233 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

