TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

_____

414 FPUS54 KMAF 040611

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-042115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-042115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1211 AM MDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ270-042115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1211 AM MDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ271-042115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 /1211 AM MDT Tue Oct 4 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ272-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ273-042115-

Eastern Culberson County-

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ274-042115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-042115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-042115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-042115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ275-042115-

Chinati Mountains-

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ279-042115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ282-042115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ280-042115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ281-042115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

111 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

_____

