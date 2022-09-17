TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062
Ector-Midland-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-172115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-172115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-172115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022 /111 AM MDT Sat Sep 17 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-172115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-172115-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-172115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075
Pecos-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082
Terrell-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-172115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-172115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276
Marfa Plateau-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-172115-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-172115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-172115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280
Chisos Basin-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-172115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

