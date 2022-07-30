TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ 735 FPUS54 KMAF 300845 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-302230- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ082-302230- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ282-302230- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-302230- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ075-302230- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ063-068>070-302230- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ281-302230- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ059-060-067-302230- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ274-302230- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-302230- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 \/245 AM MDT Sat Jul 30 2022\/ .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ279-302230- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ273-302230- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ276-302230- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ278-302230- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ275-302230- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ272-302230- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ280-302230- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ277-302230- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ271-302230- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 \/245 AM MDT Sat Jul 30 2022\/ .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ270-302230- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MDT Sat Jul 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$