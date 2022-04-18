TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

015 FPUS54 KMAF 180845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-182115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-068>070-182115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

clear with isolated showers. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-182115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-182115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-182115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows around

60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-182115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 /245 AM MDT Mon Apr 18 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-182115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows around

60. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-182115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-182115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-182115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-182115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-182115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-182115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ271-182115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 /245 AM MDT Mon Apr 18 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING TO 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to 50

mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-182115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 30 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 50

mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

