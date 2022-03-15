TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

_____

896 FPUS54 KMAF 150709

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-152115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-152115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

109 AM MDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-152115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

109 AM MDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-152115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 /109 AM MDT Tue Mar 15 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ272-152115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ273-152115-

Eastern Culberson County-

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ274-152115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-152115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-152115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-152115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-152115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-152115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-152115-

Chinati Mountains-

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ279-152115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ282-152115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-152115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-152115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

209 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather