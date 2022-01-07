TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

733 FPUS54 KMAF 072003

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-081045-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

103 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ045-046-050-051-081045-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-081045-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ061-062-068-081045-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-081045-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-081045-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-081045-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-081045-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-081045-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-081045-

Eastern Culberson County-

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-081045-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 /103 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-081045-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

103 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ272-081045-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-081045-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-081045-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ276-081045-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-081045-

Chinati Mountains-

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ279-081045-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-081045-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-081045-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-081045-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

203 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

