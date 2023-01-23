TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 232 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather