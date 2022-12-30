TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

* Until 115 AM CST.

* At 102 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near High Island

63, moving north at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather