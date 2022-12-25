TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 149 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather