TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

149 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

While patchy fog will pop up through the morning, widespread dense

fog is not likely. So have cancelled the dense fog advisory, but

will continue to monitor fog conditions closely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather