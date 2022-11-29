TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 154 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft possible. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay, and Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 2 AM CST. Webcams and observations show fog has lifted enough to increase visibility above 1 mile. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather