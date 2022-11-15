TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

300 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 35 kt possible and

seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds within bays have already fallen below small craft advisory

levels. Therefore, the advisory has been canceled. That being

said, sustained winds of 15 to 18 knots with gusts of 20 to

occasionally as high as 25 knots are expected through mid morning.

Therefore, small craft should still exercise caution.

