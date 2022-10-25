TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM... Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays... Corpus Christi and Nueces Bays... * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 224 AM CDT, a front was located along a line extending from near Rockport to 12 nm west of Flour Bluff, moving southeast at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. * Locations impacted include... Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Portland, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay, Malaquite Beach and Downtown Corpus Christi. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather