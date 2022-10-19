TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 206 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Galveston and Matagorda Bays, as well as portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. Winds and seas will be highest overnight, slowly diminishing through the morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather