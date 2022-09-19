TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

908 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...SHOWERS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers, capable of producing

very heavy rainfall, poor visibility and winds to around 20 knots.

These showers were located along a line extending from 18 nm

southeast of Riviera Beach to near Boca Chica Beach, moving

northwest at 10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 20 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2720 9738 2690 9739 2719 9737 2597 9702

2597 9715 2600 9715 2601 9725 2605 9718

2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2623 9733

2700 9755 2700 9748 2709 9751 2710 9746

2724 9743

