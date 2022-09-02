TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM... Galveston Bay... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 214 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Surfside Jetty, moving south at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Drum Bay, Surfside Jetty and Christmas Bay. This warning also includes the following channel lights... Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 4... Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 1... Freeport Entrance Light 10... Freeport Harbor Light 20... Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 3... Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 2... Freeport Entrance Light 12... Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 5... Freeport Entrance Light 11 and Freeport Entrance Light 7. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather