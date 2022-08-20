TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts around 35

knots expected.

* WHERE...Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre, Corpus Christi and

Nueces Bays, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather