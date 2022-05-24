TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 257 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from 14 nm southeast of Laguna Madre to near Boca Chica Beach, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway and Port Isabel. Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 300 AM CDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... The thunderstorms are still in the area and a new Special Marine Warning has been issued. These storms still pose a significant threat to boaters. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather