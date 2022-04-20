TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

416 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

seas 6 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

