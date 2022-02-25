TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 330 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather