TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

240 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one mile or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5

to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. Low visibility

will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor,

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship Channel out

20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

