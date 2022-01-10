TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

350 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Bay

waters rough.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 10 ft. Bay waters rough.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather