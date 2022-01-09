TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

920 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather