TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 920 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather