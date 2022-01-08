TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1116 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of slow, modest improvement. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of slow, modest improvement. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of slow, modest improvement. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of slow, modest improvement. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of slow, modest improvement. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather