TX Marine Warning and Forecast

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1116 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...AREAS OF MARINE FOG LINGERING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON...

Surface observations, webcams, and satellite data show areas of

marine fog across portions of the Laguna Madre and near shore Gulf

waters. Visibility will be reduced to between 1 and 2 miles with

occasional patches below one mile. The fog is showing signs of

slow, modest improvement.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all

running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

