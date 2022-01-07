TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 259 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in the Bays. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in the Bays. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in the Bays. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in the Bays. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather