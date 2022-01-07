TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

259 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in

the Bays.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather